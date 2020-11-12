Nicholas Pooran joins Melbourne Stars for upcoming season of Big Bash League

Nicholas Pooran signed to play six matches for Melbourne Stars in BBL 2020.

Pooran has just finished his IPL campaign with Kings XI Punjab.

West Indian swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran has been roped in by the Melbourne Stars for the upcoming season of Big Bash League (BBL) scheduled to start from December 10.

Pooran, who is currently on the tour of New Zealand with the West Indies squad, can only travel to Australia after fulfilling his international commitments; this means he will have to miss the first few games of BBL|10.

Well, Pooran won’t need to undergo the mandatory quarantine period as the Trans-Tasman travel bubble was recently established between the two countries.

“The Melbourne Stars have a very strong team and I’m happy I can be part of that for a few matches this season,” Pooran said in a press release.

“I’m also excited to be part of the BBL and heard many good things from Glenn Maxwell. I will keep playing my natural game for the team and hope it helps get the Stars some positive results,” he added.

Meanwhile, Melbourne Stars head coach David Hussey said, “Nick is an impressive player with some big gears who has been in demand in the IPL, the Caribbean Premier League and Pakistan Super League in addition to his West Indies duties for some time. I’m looking forward to having his talents on our side this season.”

Pooran has just ended his IPL campaign with Kings XI Punjab in the UAE, where was accompanied by his wife Kathrina Miguel. The southpaw scored 353 runs in 14 matches, averaging 35.30 with a stellar strike rate of 169.71.