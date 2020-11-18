KL Rahul won the Orange Cap in the recently concluded IPL 2020.

Kohli holds the record of scoring most runs in a single season of the lucrative league.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 saw yet another title going in the cabinet of Mumbai Indians (MI) after they won the coveted trophy for the record fifth time. Fans witnessed high-quality batting, spectacular bowling and fantastic fielding in the thirteenth season of the T20 extravaganza.

Speaking about batting, the 2020 edition was quite special for the stroke makers. On the slow tracks of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), batting was a challenging task, but some top quality players made it look like a cake-walk and excelled with the willow.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper KL Rahul topped the charts in the leading run-getters list of IPL 2020. The 28-year-old played 14 games and accumulated 670 runs at a breathtaking average of 55.83. The right-handed batsman recorded one century and five fifties.

The run-scoring ability of various batsmen has always attracted fans in IPL. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner has been one of the most consistent run-scorers in the lucrative league. The ‘pocket dynamite’ has won the Orange Cap thrice in the tournament – most by any batsman in the history of IPL. Warner achieved the feat in 2015 (562 runs), 2017 (641 runs) and 2019 (692 runs).

Another Aussie Shaun Marsh was the first batsman to grasp the Orange Cap way back in 2008 – the inaugural season of IPL. Marsh, while playing for KXIP, had amassed 616 runs.

When it comes to scoring most runs in a single edition of the exciting league, then Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli tops the table. Kohli had achieved the distinctive landmark in 2016 when he clubbed a whopping 973 runs in 16 games at a mind-boggling average of 81 with four centuries and seven fifties.

Here are the batsmen with most runs in each IPL season: