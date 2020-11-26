NZ vs WI, 1st T20I: Preview – Head to Head, Pitch Report and Predicted XI

New Zealand will lock horns with West Indies in the first T20I on Friday (November 27).

Devon Conway might make his international debut for the Black Caps.

The international cricket finally returns to the soil of New Zealand as the Blackcaps are all set to host West Indies in a three-match T20I series, starting November 27. The last international fixture that Kiwis were part of was an ODI game played on March 13, against their neighbours Australia in Sydney.

West Indies, on the other hand, made their return to the international arena when they toured England for the three-match Test series in July. However, when it comes to white-ball competition, the Caribbeans haven’t played any such game since March 6, when they faced Sri Lanka.

New Zealand are without Kane Williamson and Trent Boult in the T20I leg. Though, the two players will return for the Test series, which begins on December 3. In Williamson’s absence, Tim Southee will captain the side.

Devon Conway and Kyle Jamieson are new faces in the T20I squad. Jamieson made a grand arrival when he played Test and ODI series against India earlier this year. He hasn’t yet played any T20I match. Similarly, Conway is uncapped at the international level.

For the visiting side, Kieron Pollard will continue to lead the team in the limited-overs format. Nicholas Pooran will be the vice-captain. Wicketkeeper-batsman Andre Fletcher and all-rounder Kyle Mayers has earned a debut call-up.

The T20I opener will be played at Eden Park in Auckland.

Pitch report

An overcast day will greet both sides. Eden Park is a relatively small ground where even mishits clear the fence comfortably. So, fans may expect a high-scoring match.

Head to Head (bilateral series)

Played: 12 | NZ won: 6 | WI won: 3 | Tied: 2 | No result: 1

Predicted XI:

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Ross Taylor, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson.

West Indies

Brandon King, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh.