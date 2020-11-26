NZ vs WI 2020: Telecast and Live Streaming details – Where to watch in India, USA, Canada & other countries

West Indies will start their New Zealand tour with a three-match T20I leg.

After T20Is, both the teams will face each other in a two-match Test series.

The T20 international series between New Zealand and West Indies is all set to begin from Friday (November 27). After the T20I battle, both teams will face each other in a red-ball series, which starts from December 11.

The T20I leg features as many as three matches to be played in Auckland and Mount Maunganui. Whereas, the Test series consists of two games to be held in Hamilton and Wellington.

Eden Park in Auckland will host the first match of the West Indies tour to NZ, while Basin Reserve in Wellington will greet both the teams in their last fixture.

Tim Southee will lead the Kiwi side in T20I matches in the absence of Kane Williamson, who shall come back as a skipper in the Test series.

When it comes to the visiting side, Kieron Pollard will captain the team in the shortest format whereas Jason Holder shall lead the Caribbean side in Tests.

Full fixtures:

November 27: 1st T20I – Eden Park, Auckland

1st T20I – Eden Park, Auckland November 29: 2nd T20I – Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

2nd T20I – Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui November 30: 3rd T20I – Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

3rd T20I – Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui December 3-7: 1st Test – Seddon Park, Hamilton

1st Test – Seddon Park, Hamilton December 11-15: 2nd Test – Basin Reserve, Wellington

