NZ vs WI, 2nd T20I: Preview – Head to Head, Pitch Report and Predicted XI

West Indies would want to make a comeback in the series by winning second T20I.

Kyle Mayers might replace Rovman Powell in WI playing XI.

The Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui will host the second T20I of the three-match series between New Zealand and West Indies on Sunday (November 29).

The home team are ahead with 1-0 in the series after they managed to register a five-wicket win in the first T20I game on Friday. Put to bat first; the Caribbeans posted 180/7 in 16 overs in a rain-affected contest. West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard led from the front and scored a scintillating 75 from 37 balls studded with 4 fours and 8 massive sixes.

In reply, NZ got 176 to chase (DLS method) in 16 overs which they did with four balls to spare and five wickets in hand. For the hosts, all-rounder James Neesham (48 off 24) and debutant Devon Conway (41 off 29) shined with the bat to take their side over the finish line.

However, Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson was gratified with the ‘Man of the Match’ award for his extraordinary spell of five wickets for 21 runs in his quota of four overs.

Pitch Report

Unlike the Eden Park, the Bay Oval is a bigger ground so hitting sixes at this ground won’t be that easy. The wicket, in general, offers some assistance to seamers but also favour the batsmen.

Head to Head (bilateral series)

Played: 13 | NZ won: 7 | WI won: 3 | Tied: 2 | No result: 1

Predicted XI:

New Zealand

Hamish Bennett had a terrible day in the first T20I. He conceded 50 runs in 2.3 overs at a dreadful economy rate of 20.00. Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi might come in place of Benett in the second T20I.

NZ XI: Tim Southee(c), Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, Ross Taylor, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

West Indies

Rovman Powell disappointed fans by recording a duck in the Auckland T20I. He could get replaced by Kyle Mayers in the second match. Kesrick Williams was also expensive in the contest, but WI might give him another chance.

WI XI: Kieron Pollard(c), Nicholas Pooran(WK), Andre Fletcher, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams, Oshane Thomas.