Twitter Reactions: Lockie Ferguson, James Neesham shine in New Zealand’s thrilling win over West Indies

Posted On
James Neesham, Lockie Ferguson (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Ferguson, Neesham handed New Zealand a resounding win at the Eden Park.

  • Ferguson registered his best figures in T20Is on Friday.

Lockie Ferguson’s 5 for 21, the second-best figures by a New Zealand player in T20Is, and James Neesham’s unbeaten 48 off 24 balls propelled Black Caps to a five-wicket win over the West Indies in the first game of the three-match series at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday.


The 13,391-strong crowd at the venue hung around to watch the match, which was reduced to 16 overs per side and lasted for more than four hours. They were treated to an encounter which had plenty of twists and turns.

Skipper Kieron Pollard looked to have lifted the Men in Maroon to an unbeatable total when he smashed 75 off 37 balls, but Neesham along with debutant Devon Conway (41 off 29) and Mitchell Santner (31 not off 18) had other ideas.


The left-handed all-rounder Santer hit glorious sixes in the match-defining moments to seal the chase of 176 with four balls to spare.

Brief scores: West Indies 180/7 in 16 overs (Andre Fletcher 34, Kieron Pollard 75 not out; Lockie Ferguson 5/21) lost to New Zealand 179/5 in 15.2 overs (Devon Conway 41, James Neesham 48 not out; Oshane Thomas 2/23) by five wickets (DLS method).

Here’s how Twitter reacted:


For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.