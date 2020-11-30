NZ vs WI, 3rd T20I: Preview – Head to Head, Probable XI and Form Guide

New Zealand will lock horns with West Indies in a T20I game at the Bay Oval.

Scattered showers are expected during the last game of the series.

New Zealand will compete with West Indies in the third and last match of the three-game T20I series on Monday, November 30. The encounter will take place at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui and is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM (06:00 AM GMT/ 11:30 AM IST).

Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson and Ross Taylor have been rested for the last T20I. And Mitchell Santner, who is being groomed for the leadership role, will lead the Black Caps.

With the series in the pocket, the hosts would further look to experiment. On the other hand, if Kieron Pollard-led West Indies aren’t under in any kind of pressure as they were in the second T20I, maybe their batsmen could club a higher score.

Scattered showers are expected at the venue which is quite famous for run-fests.

Head to Head (bilateral series)

Played: 14 | NZ won: 8 | WI won: 3 | Tied: 2 | No result: 1

Probable XI

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Doug Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Lockie Ferguson

West Indies: Andre Fletcher, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (c), Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Kesrick Williams, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell

Form Guide

(Last five completed matches, most recent first)

New Zealand: WWLLL West Indies: LLWWW

Squads

West Indies: Andre Fletcher, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kesrick Williams, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Hamish Bennett, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Doug Bracewell, Scott Kuggeleijn.