Twitter reactions: Glenn Phillips’ fastest century help New Zealand to seal T20I series against West Indies

Glenn Phillips (Image Source: Twitter)

  • New Zealand thrashes West Indies by 72 runs in the second T20I on Sunday.

  • Glenn Phillips scored fastest T20I ton by a Kiwi batsman.

New Zealand crushed West Indies by 72 runs at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday to clinch the three-match T20I series 2-0.


Chasing a massive target of 239 runs, the visiting side never looked like they were in the game. They kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and could only reach 166/9 after their allotted 20 overs.

Just like the previous encounter, Kieron Pollard was once again the highest run-scorer for the Caribbeans. The West Indies captain scored 28 from 15 balls with 4 sixes.


For the hosts, Kyle Jamieson (2/15) and Mitchell Santner (2/41) bagged two wickets each, while Tim Southee (1/49), Lockie Ferguson (1/22), Ish Sodhi (1/26), and James Neesham (1/12) picked up one wicket each.

Phillips smashes fastest T20I ton for New Zealand

Earlier, Glenn Phillips smacked the fastest T20I century by a Kiwi to help his side set an imposing 239-run target for the West Indies. Phillips clubbed his century off just 46 deliveries, which was 10th fastest in world cricket and one ball quicker than the previous New Zealand record held by left-handed batsman Colin Munro.

Phillips scored 108 off 51 balls, with eight sixes and 10 fours before being dismissed on the penultimate delivery of Black Caps innings. He also formed a crucial 184-run stand for the third wicket with Devon Conway, who remained unbeaten on 65.


Windies all-rounder Keemo Paul turned out to be the most expensive bowler as he conceded 64 runs in his quota of 4 overs at a dreadful economy rate of 16.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

