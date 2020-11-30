NZ vs WI: WATCH – Glenn Phillips takes a blinder to remove Kyle Mayers in 2nd T20I

Glenn Phillips displayed brilliant fielding effort in the second game against West Indies.

Phillips grabbed a running catch to dismiss Kyle Millers.

After shining with the willow, Glenn Phillips showed his immense skills in the fielding department. The Kiwi cricketer pulled off a remarkable catch during the second T20I against West Indies at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

It all happened on the second delivery of the ninth over bowled by James Neesham when Kyle Mayers connected a well-timed pull shot. It looked like the ball will easily go over the boundary for a maximum, but Phillips had some other plans.

The Blackcaps player ran to his right from deep mid-wicket, dived at the right time and plucked the white leather with both his hands to complete an outstanding catch.

Here is the video:

A few tasty replays of that Glenn Phillips catch #NZvWI Enjoy this kind of content? Head to https://t.co/MOtu00DC92 and get scrolling pic.twitter.com/F9J64fNELT

— Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) November 29, 2020

NZ wins the series after third T2OI gets cancelled due to rain

New Zealand won the three-match T20I series 2-0 against West Indies after the third and final game at the Bay Oval was called off due to rain on Monday.

Mitchell Santner, who was leading New Zealand for the first time, won the toss and opted to bowl. Lockie Ferguson provided the first breakthrough by removing Brandon King (11).

Andre Fletcher (4*) and Kyle Mayers (5*) were at the crease when the rain started pouring in, and umpires decided to leave the field. The play was cancelled after just 2.2 overs with West Indies scoring 25/1.

For his outstanding bowling throughout the two matches, Ferguson received the ‘Player of the series’ award. He gave credit to Indian Premier League (IPL) for putting him in a good rhythm.

“Unfortunate with the rain today. Think I just had a good day out at Eden. Happens, have to run with those. IPL put me in good stead. The way boys are gelling at the moment. Youngsters coming through and asking questions of those playing for a while,” said Ferguson at the post-match presentation.