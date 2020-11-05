Pakistan announce updated squad for T20I series against Zimbabwe; Imam-ul-Haq and two others miss out

PCB has named a revised squad for T20I series against Zimbabwe.

Imam-ul-Haq didn't find a place in the team.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the updated squad for the T20 International series against Zimbabwe, beginning from Saturday (November 7). Both the nations will play three T20I matches on November 7, 8 and 10 respectively at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Recently, Pakistan hosted the three-match ODI series which they won by 2-1. Now after the ODI leg, three players namely Haris Sohail, Abid Ali and Imam-ul-Haq have been released from the squad as they would not be a part of T20I team.

Here is Pakistan’s updated squad for T20I series against Zimbabwe:

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz and Zafar Gohar.

Babar, Brendan and Williams exhibited top-class batting in ODI series

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam captained the ODI team at home for the first time. It turned out to be a good series for him as the hosts won the series. Not only that, batsman Babar ended the three-match leg as the highest run-scorer, amassing 221 runs at a brilliant average of 110.50 studded with one hundred and a half-century.

Second, on the list of leading run-getter was the Zimbabwean wicketkeeper Brendan Taylor, who accumulated 204 runs in three games. Taylor made these runs at an impressive average of 68. Just like Babar, Taylor also smashed one century and a half-ton.

Another Zimbabwe batsman who shined in the ODI series was Sean Williams. The 34-year-old scored 197 runs in three matches at a phenomenal average of 98.50. Williams smashed one half-century and a hundred.