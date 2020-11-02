IPL 2020, Match 55: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Fantasy Tips, Playing XI & Pitch Report

DC will take on RCB in match 55 of the IPL 2020.

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a decent one to bat on.

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

DC and RCB were once marching towards a spot in the playoffs. However, after suffering four and three successive defeats respectively at the back end of the tournament, one of them may be in danger of missing out on a place in the final four.

Pitch report

The pitch on offer at Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a decent one to bat on, with scores of over 170 being notched up regularly in the last few matches. The bowlers should get some movement off the surface, with the pitch slowing down as the game progresses.

With dew playing a huge part in the last few matches, both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with 180 being a highly competitive total at this venue.

Playing Combinations

Delhi Capitals:

Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Probable XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Gurkeerat Singh/Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana/Moeen Ali, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini

Head to Head

Played: 24 | DC won: 09 | RCB won: 14 | No result: 01

DC vs RCB, IPL T20 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: AB de Villiers (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Navdeep Saini

Captain: Virat Kohli; Vice-Captain: Anrich Nortje

Fantasy Suggestion #2: AB de Villiers (wk), Josh Philippe, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Navdeep Saini

Captain: AB de Villiers (wk); Vice-Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Squads

Delhi Capitals: Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Prithvi Shaw, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed.