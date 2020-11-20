Priya Punia names Virat Kohli among her two cricketing idols

Priya Punia revealed her cricketing idols during 'Ask Me Anything' session.

Priya also spoke about her marriage plans.

Indian cricketer Priya Punia is one of the most popular faces in the women cricket. Though the 24-year-old is quite new in the cricketing world as she has only played five One Day internationals and three T20 internationals. But, her reach among the fans on social media is quite high.

Recently, Priya conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram, where she received several queries from the fans. During the session, she was quizzed about her marriage plans. The right-handed batter responded in a cheeky way stating that there is enough time left for her to get marriaged.

“Pehle desh ke liye to kuch kar le, Shadi ka kya hai, wo to kabhi bhi ho skti hai (let me serve my country first, marriage can happen anytime),” wrote Priya.

Priya revealed her cricketing idols

The Rajasthan cricketer was also asked to name her cricketing idols. Priya replied to the question and picked two finest Indian men cricketers. She named former India international Rahul Dravid and current Team India skipper Virat Kohli as her idols.

Dravid was the phenom in Indian batting. He amassed over 10000 runs in ODIs while 13288 runs in the longest format of the game. Dravid was also known as ‘The Wall’ due to his ability to bat for a longer period of time on a regular basis.

Kohli, on the other hand, is a modern-day cricket genius. He is the only batsman among the active cricketers to average over 50 in all three formats of the game. In 416 international matches, Kohli has accumulated 21901 runs – eighth highest in the history of the fascinating sport.