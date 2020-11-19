Priya Punia’s reaction when asked about her boyfriend is going viral

Priya Punia recently conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram.

Priya was trained by coach Rajkumar Sharma for seven years in Delhi.

Indian cricketer Priya Punia, who recently featured for team Supernovas in the 2020 edition of Women’s T20 Challenge in Sharjah, on Thursday shared a few stories on Instagram from her ‘Ask Me Anything’ session.

While answering the fans’ queries, Punia revealed if not a cricketer she would have been a badminton player. She used to play badminton with friends and also enrolled to explore cricket at the age of nine.

Surender Punia, Priya’s father, loved cricket and urged his children to play the sport. He sold his property and took loans to buy a 1.5 bigha plot on the outskirts of Jaipur for Rs 22 lakh in 2010. And when his daughter gave up badminton and preferred playing cricket, even with boys, Surender decided to set up the nets and a proper pitch.

Priya then took cricket coaching for seven years from Rajkumar Sharma in Delhi. Rajkumar is also famous for training India men’s cricket team captain, Virat Kohli.

During the AMA session, when a fan further asked Priya if she has a boyfriend, the Churu-born responded with a startled expression.

Here’s how Priya Punia reacted:

Priya has near about 5 lakh followers on Instagram and is quite popular among the fans for her batting prowess. She first played domestic cricket for Delhi in 2016 and later went onto make her international debut in 2018. Priya has so far sported India jersey in 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is with 75 not-out being her best performance.