PSL 2020: Imran Tahir’s cross-legged celebration turns him into a meme

Imran Tahir's newest wicket-celebration has turned him into a meme.
The South African veteran is usually famous for his sprint after picking up a wicket.
South Africa leg-spinner Imran Tahir, who is known for his fiery sprint on the field after taking a wicket, once again stole the limelight this time with his cross-legged celebration during the first Qualifier of PSL 2020 that resumed after a long break due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Tahir gave cricket fans a meme material with his pose near the boundary ropes after completing a catch. The 41-year-old, playing for Multan Sultans, showed great athleticism as he grabbed a running catch of the Karachi Kings batsman Sharjeel Khan.
After completing the catch, Tahir gave a relaxed pose on the ground that impressed Twitterverse.
Sohail Tanvir removes Sharjeel Khan cheaply and Imran Tahir takes an excellent catch
Karachi Kings are 23/1 in the fourth over#HBLPSLV #PhirSeTayyarHain #MSvKK pic.twitter.com/R4hpp7yUtN
— Cricingif (@_cricingif) November 14, 2020
Memes flooded on the micro-blogging site as soon as the picture went viral.
Here is how netizens reacted to Tahir’s celebration:
Like a King – Imran Tahir. Taking a brilliant running catch followed by this celebration. pic.twitter.com/Hn8kEAuyFB
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 14, 2020
Imran Tahir throughout IPL this year#MSvKK #KKvMS #PSLV #PSL2020 pic.twitter.com/dT4iL4xKFz
— Muhammad Ihsan (@ihsan_im7) November 14, 2020
Me sitting like Imran Tahir in front of Amma*
Amma: pic.twitter.com/AiFfebesyI
— White🇵🇰 (@introvert_bindu) November 14, 2020
Imran Tahir spotted in different places of Pakistan !!@TheRealPCB_Live pic.twitter.com/3DlLrWv8io
— Fahad javaid (@Fahadja44196171) November 14, 2020
Imran Tahir does an Ellyse Perry 😄 pic.twitter.com/nqGrfQ62V8
— Kumar Sourav (@AdamDhoni1) November 16, 2020
Imran Tahir after ensuring Lahore goes to the final 🙂 pic.twitter.com/n1E94nbhpL
— Ovais (@Sabbandkardo) November 15, 2020
2.5 GPA
Absent During Online Classes !!!
No Idea What to Do In Life
Waiting For Government to Announce Lockdown 2.0 ;_; xD#ImranTahir #PSL2020 #PSL5 #PhirSeTayyarHain 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0FaaB6mwqk
— aNiM_uS (@AniMuS____) November 15, 2020
Imran tahir everywhere 😂#PSLV #PSL2020 pic.twitter.com/lCUwwawZDr
— Kumar Sourav (@AdamDhoni1) November 16, 2020