PSL 2020: Imran Tahir’s cross-legged celebration turns him into a meme

Posted On
Imran Tahir, PSL meme (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Imran Tahir's newest wicket-celebration has turned him into a meme.

  • The South African veteran is usually famous for his sprint after picking up a wicket.

South Africa leg-spinner Imran Tahir, who is known for his fiery sprint on the field after taking a wicket, once again stole the limelight this time with his cross-legged celebration during the first Qualifier of PSL 2020 that resumed after a long break due to COVID-19 pandemic.


Tahir gave cricket fans a meme material with his pose near the boundary ropes after completing a catch. The 41-year-old, playing for Multan Sultans, showed great athleticism as he grabbed a running catch of the Karachi Kings batsman Sharjeel Khan.

After completing the catch, Tahir gave a relaxed pose on the ground that impressed Twitterverse.


Memes flooded on the micro-blogging site as soon as the picture went viral.

Here is how netizens reacted to Tahir’s celebration:




About the Author:
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.