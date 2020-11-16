PSL 2020: Imran Tahir’s cross-legged celebration turns him into a meme

Imran Tahir's newest wicket-celebration has turned him into a meme.

The South African veteran is usually famous for his sprint after picking up a wicket.

South Africa leg-spinner Imran Tahir, who is known for his fiery sprint on the field after taking a wicket, once again stole the limelight this time with his cross-legged celebration during the first Qualifier of PSL 2020 that resumed after a long break due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Tahir gave cricket fans a meme material with his pose near the boundary ropes after completing a catch. The 41-year-old, playing for Multan Sultans, showed great athleticism as he grabbed a running catch of the Karachi Kings batsman Sharjeel Khan.

After completing the catch, Tahir gave a relaxed pose on the ground that impressed Twitterverse.

Sohail Tanvir removes Sharjeel Khan cheaply and Imran Tahir takes an excellent catch Karachi Kings are 23/1 in the fourth over#HBLPSLV #PhirSeTayyarHain #MSvKK pic.twitter.com/R4hpp7yUtN — Cricingif (@_cricingif) November 14, 2020



Memes flooded on the micro-blogging site as soon as the picture went viral.

Here is how netizens reacted to Tahir’s celebration:

Like a King – Imran Tahir. Taking a brilliant running catch followed by this celebration. pic.twitter.com/Hn8kEAuyFB — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 14, 2020

Me sitting like Imran Tahir in front of Amma*

Amma: pic.twitter.com/AiFfebesyI — White🇵🇰 (@introvert_bindu) November 14, 2020

Imran Tahir spotted in different places of Pakistan !!@TheRealPCB_Live pic.twitter.com/3DlLrWv8io — Fahad javaid (@Fahadja44196171) November 14, 2020

Imran Tahir does an Ellyse Perry 😄 pic.twitter.com/nqGrfQ62V8 — Kumar Sourav (@AdamDhoni1) November 16, 2020

Imran Tahir after ensuring Lahore goes to the final 🙂 pic.twitter.com/n1E94nbhpL — Ovais (@Sabbandkardo) November 15, 2020