PSL 2020 – WATCH: Haris Rauf apologises to Shahid Afridi after cleaning him up for a golden duck

Rauf apologised with folded hands after removing Afridi with a ripper.

Lahore Qalandars defeated Multan Sultans in Eliminator 2 of PSL 2020.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf grabbed the headline with his gesture during Lahore Qalandars’ 25-run win over Multan Sultans in the second eliminator of the 2020 Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Karachi on Sunday.

Chasing 183, the Shan Masood-led side were bundled out for 157 in 19.1 overs after Rauf and David Wiese ran riot with the ball.

Rauf picked up three crucial wickets of opener Zeeshan Ashraf, Rilee Rossouw and Shahid Afridi. He cleaned up former Pakistan international Afridi with peach of a delivery in the 14th over. It was an inswinging yorker from the right-arm pacer which moved in through Afridi’s defence and shattered his stumps.

After dismissing Afridi for a golden duck, Rauf was seen apologising to his opponent with folded hands. It was a nice gesture from the 27-year-old, who has been quite impressive so far in the ongoing PSL.

Earlier, on Saturday, Afridi made his comeback to competitive cricket with a new-look helmet during his side’s playoff match against Karachi Kings.

The dangerous-looking helmet was designed in such a manner that the white leather could have easily snuck through the gap. Fortunately, Afridi didn’t face any trouble, but the gear caught the attention of both fans on social media and members of the commentary team.

“He [Afridi] has got an interesting grille on Jonty, I’ve never seen that one before,” former Pakistan cricketer Bazid Khan said on air during the first qualifier.

He's always been prepared to innovate throughout his career. Here's Shahid Afridi with a new-look batting helmet earlier today #PSLV #Cricket pic.twitter.com/cZu7Y8oy5p

