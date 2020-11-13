RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal reveals his cricketing idol

Devdutt Padikkal names his cricketing idol.

Padikkal finished IPL 2020 as the leading run-scorer for RCB.

The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) qualified for the playoffs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 for the first time in four years. However, they were knocked out in the Eliminator by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Still, there are a few positives that the franchise earned from the campaign, and one of them is definitely youngster Devdutt Padikkal.

The Bangalore batsman was the top-scorer for RCB this season. He amassed 473 runs in 15 matches. But who inspired the left-handed batter to take up this fascinating game? Well, Padikkal himself revealed the same while speaking to India Today. Padikkal named former India opener Gautam Gambhir as one of his biggest cricketing idols.

“I used to enjoy his (Gambhir) batting and really liked the fact that he would deliver whenever his team would require it the most. Whenever the team was under pressure, you could count on him. He is one of my cricket idols,” said Padikkal.

Padikkal stated that he likes to stay calm in the game, which helps him to generate more focus.

“I try to stay calm whatever situation may be. It is not easy to stay calm and be in the present because you can get carried away in a tournament like IPL,” he added.

“Learnt a lot from seniors:” Padikkal

There is no doubt that RCB features some of the finest batsmen in world cricket. The likes of Kohli, AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch are a well-established name. Padikkal stated that he learnt a lot while sharing the change room with such superstars of the game.

“I have learnt a lot with so many senior players around. It has changed my mindset as to how to deal with a lot of situations. They (senior players) keep themselves stable throughout the season regardless of how the team is performing and would focus on the process and not on the result,” Padikkal added further.