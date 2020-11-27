SA vs ENG, 1st T20I: Preview – Head to Head , Probable XI and Pitch Report

England will be the favourites to win the first T20I against hosts South Africa.

The average score batting first at Newlands is 151.

South Africa and England are all set for the first T20I of the three-match series on Friday (November 28. Quinton De Kock would captain the home team, while Eoin Morgan will continue to lead England in the shortest format of the game.

Notably, both the teams played a three-match T20I series back in February earlier this year, and South Africa lost the last two encounters from winning situations to hand England the trophy. So now, the Proteas will be eyeing a revenge.

Interestingly, the series opener promises to be a thrilling one and with Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Chris Jordan on one side, and Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje on the other, the cricket fanatics will see a searing pace battle which the batsmen certainly won’t fancy facing.

Head to head record:

Matches played: 17 | South Africa: 9 | England: 8

Probable XI for SA vs ENG first T20I:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

England: Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid.

Pitch Report

Faster bowlers will look to make the most of the cloudy conditions in the first half with the new ball. They will also get help from the surface at Newlands. Team bowling first has had an advantage at this venue in the past, and the same is expected in the first T20I between South Africa and England as well. The average score batting first in Cape Town is 151.