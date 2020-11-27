SA vs ENG 2020: Telecast, Live Streaming details – Where to watch in India, US, UK, Canada & other countries

England will start their South Africa tour with a three-match T20I leg.
The T20 international series between South Africa and England is all set to begin from Friday (November 27). After the T20I fixtures, both teams will lock horns in the One Day International (ODI) series, which begins from December 4.
The T20I leg comprises of three matches to be played in Cape Town and Paarl. Similarly, the ODI series also features three games, which would take place at the same venues.
For the hosts, Quinton de Kock will be captaining the side, whereas Eoin Morgan is the skipper of the visiting team.
Full Fixtures:
- November 27: 1st T20I – Newlands, Cape Town
- November 29: 2nd T20I – Boland Park, Paarl
- December 1: 3rd T20I – Newlands, Cape Town
- December 4: 1st ODI – Newlands, Cape Town
- December 6: 2nd ODI – Boland Park, Paarl
- December 9: 3rd ODI – Newlands, Cape Town
Telecast and live streaming details:
- India: Star Sports
- UK: Sky Sports Cricket
- South Africa: SuperSport
- Australia: Fox Sports
- Pakistan: Ten Cricket Pakistan
- Bangladesh: Gazi TV
- USA: Willow TV
- Caribbean: ESPN
- Canada: ATN Cricket Plus
- Malaysia: Astro Cricket HD
- Sri Lanka: SLRC (Channel Eye)
- MENA Nations (Middle East and North African countries): OSN Cricket HD
- Digital streaming: Disney+Hotstar, SuperSport Live