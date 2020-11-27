SA vs ENG 2020: Telecast, Live Streaming details – Where to watch in India, US, UK, Canada & other countries

England will start their South Africa tour with a three-match T20I leg.

After T20Is, both the teams will face each other in a three-match ODI series.

The T20 international series between South Africa and England is all set to begin from Friday (November 27). After the T20I fixtures, both teams will lock horns in the One Day International (ODI) series, which begins from December 4.

The T20I leg comprises of three matches to be played in Cape Town and Paarl. Similarly, the ODI series also features three games, which would take place at the same venues.

For the hosts, Quinton de Kock will be captaining the side, whereas Eoin Morgan is the skipper of the visiting team.

Full Fixtures:

November 27: 1st T20I – Newlands, Cape Town

1st T20I – Newlands, Cape Town November 29: 2nd T20I – Boland Park, Paarl

2nd T20I – Boland Park, Paarl December 1: 3rd T20I – Newlands, Cape Town

3rd T20I – Newlands, Cape Town December 4: 1st ODI – Newlands, Cape Town

1st ODI – Newlands, Cape Town December 6: 2nd ODI – Boland Park, Paarl

2nd ODI – Boland Park, Paarl December 9: 3rd ODI – Newlands, Cape Town

Telecast and live streaming details: