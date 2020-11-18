Sachin Tendulkar discloses the ‘special retirement gift’ presented to him by Brian Lara and Chris Gayle

Tendulkar revealed the gift he received on his farewell.

Tendulkar bid adieu from international cricket on November 16, 2013.

On Monday (November 16) India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar completed seven years of retirement. The former India skipper bid farewell to his international cricket journey of 24 years at his home ground Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

It was Tendulkar’s 200th and the final Test match against West Indies. Post the game, Tendulkar gave his retirement speech which made everyone emotional.

Now seven years later, on the special occasion, Tendulkar has shared a video on Twitter revealing the ‘wonderful gift’ he received from the West Indies cricket team, Brian Lara and Chris Gayle.

“#OnThisDay 7️ years ago @windiescricket and my friends @BrianLara & @henrygayle presented me with this beautiful steel drum. I will always be grateful for such a wonderful gift, and thank them for their love and respect. Thank you once again. @BCCI” tweeted Tendulkar.

“This represents love and respect that you have had for me”: Tendulkar on the gift

The ‘Master Blaster’ expressed his gratitude to the entire West Indies team for their love and respect. He said that the gift shows how much respect and love the Caribbean’s have for him.

“Exactly seven years ago, on this very day, I was presented with this beautiful steel drum by the West Indian cricket board, the entire team, and my dear friend Brian Lara. To me, this represents love and respect that you have had for me, and I reciprocate that. Thank you so very much for the special gift,” Tendulkar said in the video.

In the video, Tendulkar also spoke about the time when Lara had visited his home and had played the instrument.

“I remember when Brian Lara had come home, he had played this and it sounded amazing. Let’s see if I can play a bit. I know it’s not going to sound like that, but this is my tribute to all of you. Thank you for everything that you have done for me,” added Tendulkar.