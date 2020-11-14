Sanjay Bangar names the CSK player who may replace MS Dhoni as captain in IPL 2021

CSK and MS Dhoni failed to perform as per the expectations in IPL 2020.

Dhoni may not be the CSK captain next year, feels Sanjay Bangar.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ended their worst-IPL campaign on a high with three consecutive wins in their last three league games and avoided finishing at the last place. This was the first time in IPL history that CSK failed to make it to the playoffs.

Though Dhoni is certain to return to don the Yellow jersey once again next year, it remains to be seen if he will continue to lead the side. Dhoni has captained CSK in all 11 seasons that they have been part of. However, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar feels Dhoni will not lead CSK in the next season of IPL and hand over the reins to some other player to ensure a smooth transition.

Bangar gave a reference of Dhoni’s decision to quit from Team India’s Test captaincy in 2014 and then stepping down from his limited-overs duties in 2017 to pass over the baton to Virat Kohli and stated that the CSK skipper might continue as a player in IPL 2021.

“As far as I know, MS Dhoni might have thought after 2011 if he should be continuing to captain the Indian team but he knew that India had quite a few tough encounters after that, we had to go and play in England and Australia and at that time there was no captaincy candidate ready, so he only handled that burden and at the right time he handed over the captaincy to Virat Kohli and he also played after that,” Bangar said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

Bangar believes Faf du Plessis can be the new captain for CSK from next IPL season while Dhoni will play as a wicket-keeper batsman.

“So as far as I can understand, I feel that MS Dhoni may not be the captain next year and may play as a player and give the captaincy at this stage to Faf du Plessis for the transition to happen under Faf du Plessis.

“Because as of now, they do not have any other option as a captain and if you talk outside the team, in the auction or in the trading, none of the teams would be releasing a player who has the capability of becoming the captain of CSK,” Bangar added.

Well, the CSK think tank wouldn’t want one to replace Dhoni as captain. After all, he has been the heartbeat of the Super Kings and its fans.