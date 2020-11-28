Shoaib Akhtar flares up after NZ Cricket issues final warning to Pakistan team regarding COVID-19 protocols

Shoaib Akhtar lost his cool after New Zealand Cricket issued final warning to Pakistan team.

Akhtar said that NZC should be thankful of Pakistan for visiting them amid such tough times.

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar is unhappy with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) for giving a ‘final warning’ to Pakistan team regarding the breach of COVID-19 protocols.

It all happened on Thursday when six Pakistan cricketers tested positive for COVID-19, and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan informed his team that there have been three-four breaches of protocols. Wasim also said that if they commit another mistake, they will be sent back home.

However, the warning issued by NZC to Pakistan team did not go well with Akhtar as the veteran bowler observed that the board’s comments were below the belt. Akhtar expressed shock as he was not expecting NZC to issue such a statement.

“I want to tell this to New Zealand and their cricket board that this is not a club team, it is Pakistan’s national team. How can you send out such a statement that you will call off the tour? We don’t need you; our cricket is not finished, and we are not desperate for money,” said Akhtar on his YouTube channel.

NZC should be grateful of Pakistan team for touring their country: Akhtar

The ‘Rawalpindi Express’ further said that NZC should be grateful to Pakistan team for visiting their country amid such testing times.

“The money from broadcasting rights will go to you, not us. So, you should be indebted to us for coming to play in these testing times,” added Akhtar.

Akhtar did not just stop there as he advised NZC not to issue such statements for the next time.

“You are talking about Pakistan, so behave yourself and stop giving this sort of statements. Be careful of what you say, next time,” remarked Akhtar.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three T20 Internationals and two Test matches on their tour of New Zealand. The concerned tour will start with a T20I in Auckland on December 18.