South Africa vs England 3rd T20I: Preview – Head to head, Predicted XI, and Pitch Report

South Africa will face England in the third T20I at Newlands in Cape Town.

Janneman Malan might replace Temba Bavuma in SA playing XI.

The Newlands in Cape Town will host the third T20I between South Africa and England on Tuesday (December 1). After winning the second game, the visitors have already sealed the series 2-0.

In the second T20I, the No.1 T20 batter Dawid Malan played a match-winning knock of 55 runs to take his side over the finish line with two balls to spare.

Although, the third game will be a dead-rubber as hosts have now lost the series, but the Quinton de Kock and Co. would look to save some pride by winning the final contest of the T20I leg.

The Eoin Morgan-led side would want to finish the T20I series on a winning note as the victory in the third match would take England to the No.1 spot alongside Australia in the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings. The English side are just one rating point behind Australia.

Pitch report

In the opening game, the pitch helped both the seamers and the spinners, but it also played well for the batsmen. A similar situation might take place in the third game, so it’s likely to be a high-scoring game.

Head to Head

Matches played: 19 | South Africa: 9 | England: 10

Predicted XI:

South Africa

If Proteas would want to alter the playing XI, then in all possibility, Janneman Malan might come in place of Temba Bavuma.

SA XI: Faf Du Plessis, Quinton De Kock (c/wk), George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Temba Bavuma/Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Heinrich Klaasen.

England

As England have won the series, they might try giving a chance to Reece Topley, who could replace Tom Curran for the third T20I.

ENG XI: Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Reece Topley/ Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Sam Curran.