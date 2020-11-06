Stats: Players with most number of ‘Ducks’ in IPL history

Rohit Sharma got out for a duck in the first qualifier of IPL 2020 against DC.

The match saw as many as six 'Ducks' involving both the teams.

In cricket, when a batsman gets out without troubling the scorers, it is called a ‘Duck’. Not to mention, that getting out without contributing to the scorecard is perhaps one of the most frustrating things in the fascinating game.

The only thing worse than getting out for a ‘Duck’ is when somebody leaves the crease for a ‘Golden Duck’. In cricketing terms, a ‘Golden Duck’ happens when a batsman gets out on the first ball he faces. No stroke makers in the world would wish to see their name up in the list of most ‘Ducks’. But, many have gone out for nought and listed themselves in this embarrassing record.

More often than not, fans, in general, find bowlers dominating this list but when it comes to Indian Premier League (IPL), the picture is a bit different. Here, mostly proper batsmen are leading the charts of most zeroes.

Even in the ongoing IPL 2020, there have been 65 times when batsmen have gone out without scoring a single run. Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shikhar Dhawan is leading the charts in the thirteenth season of the cash-rich league with 4 Ducks in 15 matches.

Dhawan’s last ‘Duck’ occurred during the Qualifier 1 match played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday.

It was indeed an interesting game because it witnessed as many as six Ducks with four belonging to DC. Apart from Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane and Daniel Sams went without making any run. When it comes to MI, their skipper Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Kieron Pollard were dismissed on nought.

Let’s have a look at 10 players with the most number of ducks in IPL history: