Steve Smith names the bowler he would like to face from the past

"Looking forward to the upcoming series against India": Smith

The former Australia skipper reveals his favourite ODI innings against India.

The cricket fans are eagerly waiting for Australia vs India series starting from Friday (November 27). Not only fans but even genius Australian batsman Steve Smith is also pretty much excited for the epic clash.

The former Aussie skipper recently ran a Q/A session on Instagram where he revealed that he is looking forward to playing against India. Not to mention that when last time India toured Australia, Smith was serving a 12-month ban from international cricket.

“Yeah, I look forward to the summer starting in a couple of days against India. It is going to be a great summer of cricket and looking forward to every minute of it,” wrote Smith in reply to one of his fan’s question regarding the upcoming series.

When Smith was asked to reveal his favourite Pakistan batsman, the New South Wales batsman picked modern-great Babar Azam. “I like watching Babar Azam bat.”

Well, another fan quizzed Smith to pick one bowler from the past he would like to bat against. The 31-year-old named legendary West Indies bowler Curtley Ambrose in his answer.

“Loved watching Sachin bat”

Smith was also asked to say something about Indian batting phenom Sachin Tendulkar. The World No. 1 Test batter stated that he used to enjoy watching Tendulkar’s straight drive and on-drive. The straight drive was Tendulkar’s trademark shot during his playing days.

“Used to love Sachin bat, especially when he used to hit the ball down the ground, his straight drive and on-drive were sublime, great to watch,” added Smith.

During the conversation, one user even asked Smith to reveal his favourite ODI century. “You’ve scored two hundreds (ODI) each at WACA and Sydney, which one is your favourite?”

Smith responded to the query and picked his ODI ton against India during the 2015 World Cup Semi-Final at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) as his favourite.

Smith lastly picked his magical knock of 142 against England at Edgbaston in the 2019 Ashes as his most memorable performance.