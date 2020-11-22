Surya Kumar Yadav reveals the ‘note’ he received from Sachin Tendulkar after being ignored for Australia tour

Surya Kumar Yadav disclosed how Sachin Tendulkar's message motivated him.

Surya was not picked for Australia tour despite performing well in domestic, List-A cricket and the IPL.

The selectors’ decision to not pick Surya Kumar Yadav in India’s squad for Australia tour has become a celebrated case. Fans, as well as several cricket pundits, registered their disappointment after Surya was once again ignored despite him performing consistently in domestic, List-A cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In the recently concluded IPL 2020, the Mumbai Indians (MI) batsman amassed 480 runs in 16 games. Even in the previous two seasons, Surya shined with the willow. He scored 512 and 424 runs in 2018 and 2019 editions, respectively.

Amid the tough time, Surya received some golden advice from the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. While speaking to The Indian Express, the Pune-lad revealed how Tendulkar came up with an encouraging message, urging him to keep working hard and stay focused.

“If you are honest and sincere to the game, the game will look after you. This might well be your final hurdle. Your dream of playing for India is around the corner. Stay focused and surrender yourself to cricket. I know you are not one of those who will be disheartened and give it up. Keep going on and give us many more reasons to celebrate,” Tendulkar’s inspirational message to Surya.

Tendulkar’s message cheered up Surya

Surya said that after yet another omission, he was feeling upset, and did not even go for match practice for two days.

“How long will I carry this burden? I didn’t go to practice for the next two days. I was completely quiet,” said the 30-year-old.

Surya then revealed that the words from ‘God of Cricket’ sent some positive vibes. He admitted that Tendulkar’s moving message made him understand the situation pretty easily.

“He (Tendulkar) made me understand in one single message that this is how it should be. I have been fair to cricket; cricket will be fair to me someday. The man, who for 24 years gave reason to the world to celebrate because of his cricket, and has endured several ups and downs in his career, has sent me this lovely message. I don’t think I need to say anything further,” added Surya.