Sydney Thunder crush Melbourne Stars by 7 wickets to lift the WBBL 2020 title

Clinical Sydney Thunder bagged their second WBBL title.

Heather Knight and Rachael Haynes polished off the chase without breaking a sweat.

Sydney Thunder outclassed Melbourne Stars by seven wickets to clinch the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2020 title.

After opting to bat first, Meg Lanning-led Stars crumbled to 86/9 – the lowest total in a WBBL final – against the Thunder’s bowling unit.

England international Heather Knight (26 not out) smacked a six off Alana King to take her side over the finish line. Knight and captain Rachael Haynes (21 not out) propelled their side to victory in just 13.4 overs.

It’s the second WBBL title for Thunder, having won it for the first time back in 2015-16.

“I’m so chuffed, what a performance by the bowlers,” said Knight.

“I’ve really enjoyed the move, the team has been awesome and it’s amazing to be a part of the start of their journey.”

Knight, who previously used to play for the Hobart Hurricanes, proved to be a brilliant signing for the Thunder as they struggled to win matches last season. She finished the 2020 edition with 446 runs – the most by a Thunder player in a single WBBL campaign.

Yeeeeww the @ThunderBBL girls are PUMPED! 🏠🏆 pic.twitter.com/pA492NDp5M — Rebel Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 28, 2020



Brief scores:

Melbourne Stars 86/9 in 20 overs (Katherine Brunt 22 not out; Sammy Jo Johnson 2/11, Shabnim Ismail 2/12) lost to Sydney Thunder 87/3 in 13.3 overs (Heather Knight 26 not out) by seven wickets.