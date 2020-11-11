“Take a couple of years off”: Wasim Jaffer’s hilarious advice to Mumbai Indians after they grab 5th IPL title

Wasim Jaffer congratulated MI in a unique manner.

MI defeated DC to win their fifth IPL title on Tuesday.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batting coach Wasim Jaffer came up with a hilarious congratulatory message for Mumbai Indians (MI) as they clinched their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy on Tuesday.

In the match, Trent Boult took three wickets to restrict Delhi Capitals (DC) at 156/7. In reply, MI skipper Rohit Sharma smashed a tremendous half-century to guide his team to beat the Shreyas Iyer-led side in the final of IPL 2020.

Jaffer showed his funny side and suggested the five-time champions that they should take a break for a couple of years from the cash-rich league.

“Congratulations @mipaltan! Now go take a couple of years off, you’ve earned it,” former India batsman Jaffer wrote on Twitter with a wink emoji.

Here is what MI players said after bagging the fifth IPL trophy

On Wednesday, the official Twitter handle of MI posted a compilation video where MI players can be seen dropping their reactions after the end of the IPL 2020 final. Here are their responses:

Jasprit Bumrah: Very happy! Back-to-back trophies, the first time we’ve ever done it, so it feels great!

Ishan Kishan: I feel very proud right now because this was my third season with MI, and we’ve won twice. I’m really happy to contribute to this team.

Krunal Pandya: Before the start of the season, we had decided to create history, and we did that. We wanted to defend the title badly and really happy with how we went about it throughout the season.

Hardik Pandya: I think as a group, we had decided that we’re going to achieve something amazing this year and create history. We have never won in an even year, so that’s what we all decided that we are going to break the jinx and win it in even year.

Surya Kumar Yadav: I think this has been an amazing season from the team’s point of view. We’ve worked really hard. When no one was able to get practice sessions and play together, we got an opportunity to practice, before the tournament and then we came here—got to spend a lot of time with all the players. And from a personal point of view, I think it has been an amazing season for me also because this is the best I’ve enjoyed being in the middle and just loved it. Happy to have that trophy in the dressing room.

Quinton de Kock: It’s been a great season. I didn’t get a great start, but I knew I had to dig deep, and when I get the opportunity, I must grab it. I was just trying to play situational cricket, and that worked out for me this year.

Boult: To get over the line and lift the trophy and the end of such a long time has been very satisfying. To find a bit of rhythm and take a few wickets has been quite gratifying.