Teams finishing at the top of points table in each IPL season: From Rajasthan Royals to Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals finished at the top spot in the first edition of IPL.

Despite losing their last game, MI acquired the top position in IPL 2020.

The final league fixture of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 took place between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) where the David Warner and Co. registered a comfortable win to secure their berth into the playoffs.

It was a chance for the table-toppers MI to finish with 20 points overall, before meeting Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Qualifier 1 on Thursday (November 05). SRH, on the other hand, had a do-or-die game. A win would have guaranteed them a place in top-four whereas a defeat would have opened gates for Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) to qualify in the playoffs.

However, SRH were clinical in all departments as they steamrolled MI by 10 wickets to book the third spot in the points table. Opting to bowl first, the ‘Orange Army’ restricted MI at 149/8.

In reply, Wriddhiman Saha and Warner started dominating from the word go and never allowed Mumbai’s bowlers to settle in. Warner played an unbeaten 85 run inning, while Saha chipped in with 58 not out. The duo stitched an unbeaten 151-run stand in 17.1 overs.

The defending champions, despite a comprehensive defeat, finished the league stage at the top in the points table. Even in the previous edition, MI had completed the season as table toppers.

In the 2018 edition, SRH were at the top spot. Rajasthan Royals (RR), who are at the last place in this year’s standings, were the table-toppers in the inaugural season of the cash-rich league.

Here are the teams finishing at the top of the points table in each IPL season:

2008 – Rajasthan Royals (22 points)

2009 – Delhi Daredevils* (20 points)

2010 – Mumbai Indians (20 points)

2011 – Royal Challengers Bangalore (19 points)

2012 – Delhi Daredevils (22 points)

2013 – Chennai Super Kings (22 points)

2014 – Kings XI Punjab (22 points)

2015 –Chennai Super Kings (18 points)

2016 – Gujrat Lions (18 points)

2017 – Mumbai Indians (20 points)

2018 – Sunrisers Hyderabad (18 points)

2019 – Mumbai Indians (18 points)

2020 – Mumbai Indians (18 points)

Delhi Daredevils* changed its name to Delhi Capitals in December 2018.