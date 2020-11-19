‘Tere se bat lena padega…’: Dale Steyn, Suryakumar Yadav and Rashid Khan poke fun at Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal trolled by fellow cricketers on Instagram.

Chahal is preparing hard in the nets for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia.

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is broadly famous for his epic comebacks mixed with humourous tactics on social media. He more often than not tickles fans’ funny bone just by hilarious responses. However, this time around, the leggie was roasted by some of his friends from the cricketing fraternity.

It all happened when Chahal posted a video on his official Instagram handle from the net session ahead of the white-ball series against Australia. Surprisingly, Chahal was trying to improve his batting in the nets.

No wonder, some famous names from the captivating sport had a hilarious take on his batting video. From Dale Styen to Suryakumar Yadav to Rashid Khan, all of them couldn’t stop themselves from commenting on Chahal’s Instagram post.

Steyn, who is a teammate of Chahal from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), tried to pull Chahal’s leg by asking: “Facing off-spin?”

The leg-spinner continued the fun by replying “@dalesteyn secret, sir.”

Then, Surya Kumar Yadav, the Mumbai Indians (MI) genius batsman, tried to troll the leggie.

“Tere se bat lena padega lag rha hai” commented Surya.

But, Chahal came up with a smart reply and said: “han le le, 10000 runs pending hain.”

Soon, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) spinner Rashid Khan also joined the fun. However, unlike others, Rashid went for a defensive comment. He wrote: “Nice Yuzi but Bhai hum dono bowlers achhe hain.”

India are all set for white-ball series against Australia

Team India is currently in Sydney and preparing for the upcoming limited-overs series against the hosts. Chahal is a part of the ODI and the T20I teams.

India and Australia are scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is before facing each other in the four-match Test series.

The Aussie tour will officially start from November 27 with the first ODI to be played at Sydney Cricket Ground.