Top 5 batsmen with highest scores in India-Australia ODIs

Indian opener Rohit Sharma has scored the highest individual score in India-Australia ODIs.

Australia's George Bailey also features in the list.

The One Day International (ODI) series between India and Australia is ready to get underway from Friday (November 27) at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Both the teams will play as many as three ODI matches in the upcoming series. SCG will host the first two games while the last ODI shall be played at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Fans would be expecting some high scoring matches and individual performances from top-quality batsmen in both sides. In fact, they have seen some of the most extraordinary batting displays whenever the two nations faced each other in the 50-over format.

From Sachin Tendulkar to Ricky Ponting, both the countries have produced top-class batsmen who have made every possible effort to entertain the lovers of the game with their staggering performances.

On that note, let’s have a look at the top five highest individual scorers in India-Australia ODIs:

5.) Steve Smith – 149

The genius Australian batsman Steve Smith rocked the charts during the first ODI at WACA during India’s tour of Australia in 2015-16. The home team lost two wickets for 21 while chasing a massive target of 310. Then, Smith stepped up and completely demolished Indian bowling attack to take his side over the finish line.

Smith smashed a brilliant 149 off 135 deliveries with 11 fours and two sixes. He formed a breathtaking 242-run partnership with George Bailey (112) for the third wicket. As a result, Aussies chased down the target with four balls remaining in the game.

4.) George Bailey – 156

During Australia’s tour of India in 2013, the then Aussie skipper George Bailey displayed his ‘A-Game’ in the sixth ODI at Nagpur. He batted outstandingly well and scored 156 off 114 balls with 13 fours and 6 towering sixes. Bailey’s outstanding knock, guided Australia to post 350 in the first innings.

Bailey, in fact, had a wonderful tour. He finished the ODI series as the second-highest run-getter after Indian opener Rohit Sharma. In 6 ODI games, Bailey amassed 478 runs at an impressive average of 95.60 with one century and three fifties.

3.) Rohit Sharma – 171 not out

In the same contest when Steve Smith managed to score a match-winning century (149) at Perth, Indian opener Rohit Sharma had also played an incredible knock. The Mumbaikar smashed unbeaten 171 off 163 balls to take India to 309/3 in the first innings.

Rohit had slammed seven humungous sixes and 13 top-quality fours during his marathon knock. The ‘Hitman’ finished the 2015-16 Australia tour as the highest run-scorer. He managed to club 441 runs in 5 games at a phenomenal average of 110.25 with two hundreds and one half-ton.

2.) Sachin Tendulkar – 175

November 5, 2009, will always be a poignant memory for Indian cricket fans as on this day batting icon Sachin Tendulkar smashed one of his brilliant tons against Australia at Hyderabad in a losing cause.

While chasing a challenging target of 351 runs, Tendulkar scored 175 from 141 balls with the help of as many as 23 boundaries. Despite Tendulkar’s incredible performance, India couldn’t save themselves from a defeat. The hosts managed to reach 347 but lost the contest by three runs.

1.) Rohit Sharma – 209

The first double hundred in ODIs for Rohit Sharma came against Australia back in 2013 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Rohit slammed 209 from 158 deliveries to help his side reach a mammoth total of 383/6 in 50 overs.

In reply, the visiting side were bundled out for 326 and India won the match by 57 runs. After this, Rohit scored two more double centuries in ODI cricket and became the only batsman to achieve the landmark.