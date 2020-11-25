Top 5 run-scorers in India-Australia ODI matches

Australia's Ricky Ponting is among the top five run-scorers.

Former India skipper MS Dhoni also features in the list.

The much-anticipated India tour of Australia is ready to get down to business from Friday (November 27). Both the nations will first meet in the high-voltage three-match One Day International (ODI) series.

The first two ODIs will take place at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) whereas the last ODI game will be played at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Fans would expect some fireworks from batsmen belonging to each side. Even the history suggests a tough battle and display of some tremendous batting from both the teams. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting, are still the top run-scorers for their respective sides whenever they played against each other.

In fact, Tendulkar is the only batsman who has crossed 3000 run-mark in ODIs between India versus Australia clashes. The Mumbaikar has even scored the maximum number of ODI centuries (9) against his favourite opposition.

Ponting, on the other hand, is third on the list of highest run-scorers in Australia vs India ODI matches. Punter is the only Aussie in the list of top-5 players as remaining four are Indians.

Current India skipper Virat Kohli is at the fourth spot with almost 2000 ODI runs against Australia while former India captain MS Dhoni is at the fifth position with 1660 runs to his name.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma, who will not be playing the upcoming ODI series, is at the second spot. Rohit has smashed eight centuries and as many fifties against Australia in ODIs.

Here is the list of top five run-getters in India-Australia ODIs: