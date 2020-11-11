Top individual score in each IPL season

KL Rahul recorded the highest individual score in the 2020 edition.

Jonny Bairstow was the top-scorer in the twelfth season.

The Indian Premier League (2020) concluded with Mumbai Indians (MI) becoming champion once again after they defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets on Tuesday.

The thirteenth season of the cash-rich league saw tremendous batting exhibition, outstanding bowling and some jaw-dropping efforts in the outfield.

Speaking about batting, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper KL Rahul won the Orange Cap for his consistent display from the willow. The Karnataka stalwart finished IPL 2020 as the leading run-scorer.

Rahul managed to accumulate 670 runs in 14 games at a phenomenal average of 55.83 with five half-centuries and a hundred. His ton was, in fact, the highest individual score in the 2020 edition. On that note, let’s have a look at top individual scorers of every season:

2008: Brendon McCullum – 158*

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum set the stage on fire with a fantabulous century on the very first day of the inaugural season of IPL in 2008. McCullum scored 158 runs from 73 deliveries at a strike-rate of 216.43 to completely crush Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The destructive inning led KKR to a 222-run total and RCB failed to chase down the target as they suffered a 140-run loss in the game.

2009: Manish Pandey – 114

On May 21, 2009, IPL got its first Indian centurion in the form of 19-year-old Manish Pandey. While playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Manish etched his name in record books, scoring a 67-ball hundred.

Manish smashed 114 off 73 deliveries against Deccan Chargers. His fantastic innings included 10 fours and 4 sixes. Manish’s incredible knock helped RCB to post 170/4 on the scoreboard.

2010: Murali Vijay – 127

While playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener, Murali Vijay demolished the bowling unit of Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2010 edition. He smashed 127 off just 56 deliveries with the help of 11 sixes and 8 fours. The outstanding knock propelled CSK to post 246 runs on the scoreboard.

2011: Paul Valthaty – 120

Against one of the toughest teams Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Paul Valthaty scored a fantastic inning of 120 off 63 balls. The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) opener smashed 19 fours and 2 sixes to take his team to 193/4 in their allotted 20 overs.

2012: Chris Gayle – 128*

In the 2012 season, Chirs Gayle‘s scored an unbeaten 128 off 62 balls against Delhi Daredevils. The opener’s magical knock helped RCB to post 215/1. In the chase, Delhi fell 21 runs short of their target, managing 194/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

2013: Chris Gayle – 175*

Chris Gayle holds the record for the highest score in IPL history. It happened in 2013 when he destroyed Pune Warriors India by scoring an unbeaten 175 off just 66 balls.

It was also the highest score in overall T20 cricket. The magnificent performance by Gayle led RCB to post 263/5 on the scoreboard.

2014: Virender Sehwag – 122

After scoring 119 in the 2011 edition, Virender Sehwag showed his vintage avatar in the year 2014. While playing for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Sehwag smashed his second and last IPL century.

The legendary Indian opener’s 122 off 58 deliveries helped Punjab to post 226/6 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

2015: AB de Villiers – 133*

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) class batsman AB de Villiers took Mumbai Indians (MI) bowling attack to the cleaners when he slammed an unbeaten 133 in the 2015 edition.

Along with Virat Kohli (82* off 50 balls), De Villiers had stitched a 215-run stand to take the game away from MI.

After posting a total of 235/1, RCB had bundled out Rohit Sharma-led side for 196 to win the match by 39 runs.

2016: Ab de Villiers – 129*

Just like the 2015 edition, Ab de Villiers repeated history in 2016 as well. De Villiers scored an unbeaten 129 and formed a 229-run stand with skipper Virat Kohli against the Gujarat Lions (GL).

In that game, Kohli also scored a century (109) as RCB went on to win the game by 144 runs.

2017: David Warner – 126

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner rocked the charts in the 2017 edition when he hit his third and biggest IPL century, scoring 126 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Warner smashed 10 fours and 8 sixes.

2018: Rishabh Pant – 128*

The one knock through which Rishabh Pant gained everyone’s attention came in 2018 when he demolished Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Pant scored 128 not out off 63 deliveries (one short than Gayle, who hit 128* off 62 balls).

During the match when Pant came at the crease, Delhi Daredevils (no Capitals) was reeling at 21/2. Pant slammed 15 fours and 7 sixes to take Delhi to 187/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

2019: Jonny Bairstow – 114

In the previous edition of the lucrative league, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Jonny Bairstow completely thrashed RCB bowling department by scoring a brilliant century. The English batsman smashed 114 off just 56 balls studded with 12 fours and 7 sixes.

Bairstow formed a scintillating 185-run partnership with his opening partner David Warner, who also scored a hundred (100) in the game. SRH made 231/2 after the end of 20 overs.

2020: KL Rahul – 132*

Leading the Kings XI Punjab for the first time, KL Rahul scored a 69-ball 132* – the highest individual score by an Indian player in the IPL – against RCB in Dubai.

Rahul reached the three-figure mark off 62 balls. It was his second IPL century and fourth overall in T20s.