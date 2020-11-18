Twitter India reveals the golden tweet, most and least tweeted about teams during IPL 2020

Twitter was abuzz with tweets throughout the IPL 2020.

Mumbai Indians ruled the hashtag section on the micro-blogging site.

The 13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) culminated last week (on November 10) with Mumbai Indians (MI) outclassing Delhi Capitals (DC) in the grand finale. The Rohit Sharma-led side upstaged Shreyas Iyer’s men by five wickets to successfully retain their IPL title. The 2020 edition of the tournament was hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Sachin Tendulkar’s tweet for Nicholas Pooran becomes the ‘Golden tweet of IPL 2020’

Fans might not have been present at the stadium to cheer for their favourite teams; however, they ensured that their roar was just as vibrant on Twitter. The micro-blogging site was abuzz with tweets throughout the competition with fans, cricketers and franchises consistently posting about IPL 2020.

And as per Twitter India, the ‘Golden tweet of the season’ was from batting legend Sachin Tendulkar in which he praised the sensational fielding effort made by Kings XI Punjab’s Nicholas Pooran against Rajasthan Royals (RR). Tendulkar’s post gained over 2 lakh likes and 25,000 retweets.

This is the best save I have seen in my life. Simply incredible!! 👍#IPL2020 #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/2r7cNZmUaw — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 27, 2020

Twitter India further revealed that Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and MI were the three most popular franchises on their platform.

Despite making it to their maiden final this year, DC finished at eighth place on the Twitter leaderboard.

Twitterati used the #MIvCSK most this season, while #MIvSRH and #MIvDC got the second and the third place on the matches’ list.

RCB captain Virat Kohli was the most tweeted about player during the T20 extravaganza, while #IPL2020, #Whistlepodu and #CSK were the most tweeted hashtags.