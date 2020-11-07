Virat Kohli pens down an emotional note for RCB fans after his team’s exit from IPL 2020

Kohli expressed pride in having represented the Bangalore-based franchise over the years.

SRH knocked out RCB from IPL 2020 by defeating them in the Eliminator on Friday.

After being eliminated from the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli has penned down an emotional note for his team’s fans and once again thanked them for their ‘love and support’ throughout the tournament.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star batsman Kane Williamson slammed his 14th IPL fifty while all-rounder Jason Holder played a cautious knock (24 not out off 20 balls) as the David Warner-led side kept their hopes alive for the summit clash after thumping RCB by six wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in the Eliminator on Friday (November 6).

RCB’s batting unit failed to deliver in the Eliminator, but captain Kohli said he’s proud of the whole group.

“Together through the highs and lows. It’s been a great journey for us as a unit. Yes things did not go our way but proud of the whole group. Thank you to all our fans for your support. Your love makes us stronger. See you all soon. #PlayBold @RCB Tweets,” Kohli tweeted.

Together through the highs and lows. It's been a great journey for us as a unit. Yes things did not go our way but proud of the whole group. Thank you to all our fans for your support. Your love makes us stronger. See you all soon. #PlayBold @RCBTweets ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jIULXT0DLz — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 6, 2020



SRH will now face Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 2 at the same venue on Sunday (November 8). The winner of that match will play the final against defending champions, Mumbai Indians (MI).

Despite starting the season on a good note and finishing fourth in the points table, RCB’s campaign ended in the knockout game. And RCB head coach Simon Katich feels that their batting unit let them down in the second half of the T20 extravaganza.

Talking about RCB’s fifth straight loss after a brilliant start to their campaign, Katich said: “We felt like we were on track at the 10-games mark, and then heading into the last four games.. looking back on it now, it feels like we probably ran out of a bit steam.

“Particularly with the bat. That’s probably the one area that faded a bit after a really good start to the tournament. Credit to the Sunrisers today, I thought they squeezed us beautifully. They took early wickets and then we were always under pressure trying to play catch up,” he added at the post-match presentation.