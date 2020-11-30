Virat Kohli responds after football star Harry Kane asks for a place in the RCB squad

English footballer Harry Kane showcased his batting skills.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli lauded Kane for his superior batting display.

The England football team skipper and Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is undoubtedly one the best strikers in the world. Many times Kane has shown his amazing skills with the football. But recently Kane exhibited his batting skills as well which impressed several fans, including Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli.

Kane posted a video on his official Twitter handle where he can be spotted batting with a tennis ball in indoor nets.

The English footballer also tagged Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in his tweet. He jokingly enquired for a place in the franchise.

“Got a match-winning T20 knock in me I reckon. Any places going for @RCBTweets in the @IPL next season @imVkohli??”, Kane wrote on the microblogging website.

Got a match winning T20 knock in me I reckon. 😂🏏 Any places going for @RCBTweets in the @IPL next season @imVkohli?? pic.twitter.com/tjUZnedVvI — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 27, 2020



Kohli lauded Kane’s skills

Kohli heaped praises on Kane and appreciated the latter’s batting skills. The RCB skipper even offered Kane the role of a ‘counter-attacking batsman’.

“Haha, good skills mate. Maybe we can get you in as a counter-attacking batsman,” tweeted Kohli.

Haha good skills mate. Maybe we can get you in as a counter attacking batsman😃👏 @HKane https://t.co/rYjmVUkdwO — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 28, 2020

Notably, Kane has been in terrific form for Tottenham Hotspur in the ongoing 2020-21 season of the English Premier League (EPL). The 27-year-old has scored seven goals and made nine assists in nine games he has played so far.

Overall, Kane has appeared for 220 times in EPL where he has recorded 150 goals and 29 assists. He has won two Golden Boot awards and six times Kane has been the Player of the Month in EPL.

RCB, on the other hand, had a tremendous season in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. They qualified in the playoffs after four years. However, the Challengers once again failed to break their jinx of never winning the IPL trophy as they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Eliminator to get eliminated from the lucrative T20 tournament.