WATCH: Afghanistan cricket stars show dancing moves at Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s wedding

Mujeeb Ur Rahman got married on Friday.

The 19-year-old was a part of KXIP in the recently concluded IPL.

Afghanistan off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman was seen plying his trade for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Now that the cash-rich league has been completed, Mujeeb has decided to utilise the time to start a new inning in his life.

The world’s second-ranked T20 bowler tied the knot on Friday. Now, the wedding photos and videos have gone viral and most probably because his Afghanistan teammates were seen dancing on a special occasion.

Afghani journalist and cricket author Jafar Haand posted a video on his official Twitter handle where all-rounder Mohammad Nabi and former Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib can be seen dancing and enjoying the night.

Mujeeb did not pick any wicket in IPL 2020

Mujeeb, had a quiet IPL 2020 as he played only two matches in which he failed to pick up a wicket. His team finished the thirteenth season of the lucrative league at the sixth spot as they were unable to qualify for the playoffs.

Mujeeb will be now focusing on Big Bash League (BBL) where he will spread the magic for Brisbane Heat.

Apart from IPL and BBL, Mujeeb plays in various T20 leagues around the world. He has so far represented teams like Jamaica Tallawahs, Comilla Victorians, Nangarhar Leopards, Hampshire, Middlesex, Bengal Tigers, Cumilla Warriors, Asia XI and Qalandars.

مجیب جان ته د نوي ژوند مبارکي وایم، د لوی خدای ج له دربار څخه ورته د خوشحاله ژوند غوښتونکی یم.

Mujeeb-ur-Rahman Wedding, happy marriage and wish him best wishes for his new journey @Mujeeb_R88 pic.twitter.com/yw94P8VGpF — Hamid Hassan (@hamidhassanHH) November 13, 2020



Congratulation @Mujeeb_R88 on your wedding,have a wonderful life pic.twitter.com/dpV8nby3ow — Najib Zadran (@iamnajibzadran) November 13, 2020

Happy married life brother @Mujeeb_R88 Have a successful and happy second innings of your life pic.twitter.com/YnEHcwicpj — Ihsanullah Danish (@Danishzadran10) November 14, 2020

Congratulations to our young charming brother on got married and a new life . Best wishes for the rest of life. @Mujeeb_R88 pic.twitter.com/SyElWGhHEX — Sharafuddin Ashraf (@sharafashraf82) November 13, 2020

For Afghanistan, Mujeeb has featured in one Test, 40 ODIs and 19 T20Is, in which the 19-year-old has taken 1, 63 and 25 wickets, respectively.