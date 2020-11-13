Preity Zinta shares a video of her learning Pashto from Afghan cricketer Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Preity Zinta flaunts her Pashto skills with KXIP spinner Mujeeb Zadran.

Preity recently flew back home to LA from Dubai.

Bollywood actress and Kings XI Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta recently returned to her home in Los Angeles after a long stay in the UAE for the 13th season of the IPL.

Along with cheering for her team from the stands, Preity also learned ‘Pashto’. On Thursday, she uploaded a video of her having a conversation with Afghanistan cricket Mujeeb ur Rahman in the same language.

In her post, Preity mentioned that Mujeeb was her ‘Pashto’ coach and frequently taught her new words. She also asked her fans to figure out what they were trying to say in the video. The bubbly actress began the video by saying ‘Salaam’ to Mujeeb and concluded by thanking him.

Throwback to all the awesome #IPL2020 memories and behind the scene fun🤩Chatting with @mujeeb_r88 is always fun specially when he teaches me new words in Pashto😍 Can anyone figure out our Conversation???? #Pzipldiaries #ThrowbackThursday #BTS #Ting pic.twitter.com/eXKCOmjlWM — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) November 12, 2020

KXIP’s performance in IPL 2020

Kings XI Punjab was one of those franchises who had to pay the price for an early debacle in the IPL 2020. They won just one out of eight matches in the initial half of the tournament and then had to make all the efforts in the business end of the T20 extravaganza. They did register five successive wins in the middle, but the backlog of defeats in the first half was way too much for them to compensate.

The Preity Zinta co-owned franchise had a line-up which can go all the way to win the IPL title but failed to perform for a good part of the competition. Captain KL Rahul winning the Orange Cap was their most memorable achievement of the season, and now the Punjab-based franchise would like to script a different tale in IPL 2021.