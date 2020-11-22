WATCH: Alyssa Healy hits a 48-ball century in WBBL; husband Mitchell Starc applauds from the stands

Alyssa Healy smashed her fourth century in WBBL on Sunday.

Healy marginally fell short to register the highest individual score in tournament's history.

Sydney Sixers wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy on Sunday wrecked havoc with her explosive knock against Melbourne Stars in Match 55 of the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL). Healy slammed her fourth century in WBBL history.

Healy’s husband and Australian speedster Mitchell Starc was captured watching his wife thrashing the Stars’ bowlers to all parts of the world during a 179-run chase. Healy’s scintillating knock (111 off 52 balls) was laced with 15 fours and 6 sixes. She fell just three runs short of Ash Gardner’s record individual score.

Highest individual scores in WBBL

Ashleigh Gardner – 114 off 52 vs Melbourne Stars on December 9, 2017

– 114 off 52 vs Melbourne Stars on December 9, 2017 Alyssa Healy – 112 not out off 69 vs Adelaide Strikers on December 28, 2018

– 112 not out off 69 vs Adelaide Strikers on December 28, 2018 Alyssa Healy – 111 off 52 vs Melbourne Stars on November 22, 2020

– 111 off 52 vs Melbourne Stars on November 22, 2020 Alyssa Healy – 106 not out off 53 vs Melbourne Stars on November 03, 2019

– 106 not out off 53 vs Melbourne Stars on November 03, 2019 Alyssa Healy – 106 off 66 vs Adelaide Strikers on January 27, 2018

“HEALY HUNDRED! She brings up a superb century off just 48 balls. What a legend #WBBL06,” the official Twitter handle of WBBL captioned their video post.

Starc, who applauded Healy’s record ton from the stands, is currently training at the WBBL Village for the upcoming series against India. The first ODI of the three-match series is scheduled to be played on November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Here’s the video: