WATCH: Jos Buttler’s daughter Georgia interrupts his online interview with reporters

England will take on South Africa in a limited-overs series starting later this month.

Buttler's recent online interview with reporters was interrupted by his 18-month-old daughter.

England superstar Jos Buttler’s 18-month-old daughter Georgia Rose interrupted her father’s online interview with the reporters while he was discussing the life in a bio-secure bubble, which players have become used to under owning ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In the video, Georgia can be heard making noises in the background before making an appearance on the camera. “Excuse my little one,” said the Englishman. The 30-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, who recently featured for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League 2020, said that his daughter and wife Louise Webber’s presence was the reason he could cope with the bio-bubble in UAE.

Here’s the video:

WATCH: England cricketer @josbuttler’s daughter interrupts his virtual interview pic.twitter.com/km9qS5eG5V — Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) November 16, 2020

After a short break from international cricketer, the 2019 World Champions are set to play against hosts South Africa in three T20Is and as many ODIs, which are scheduled later this month.

Buttler further stated that his team’s main aim is to attain some consistency by winning the series in South Africa as the T20 World Cup approaches. India will be hosting the 2021 edition of the showpiece event after the 2020 edition in Australia was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak across the globe.

“To go and win the series is the ultimate aim, of course. We’re building towards a World Cup but one thing we did very well in 50-over cricket was a win and learn at the same time,” Buttler said in the interview.

“We’re building into a tournament, so of course winning gives you confidence. When you can play well, you gain role clarity in the side, and you can try to nail down your 11 and 15 (squad),” he added.