WATCH: Laura Kimmince hits a unique shot in Women’s Big Bash League

Posted On
Laura Kimmince (Pic Source: WBBL)

  • Laura guided Brisbane Heat to their fourth consecutive win in WBBL|06.

  • "I have never seen anything like that!" said one of the female commentators.

Streaks spiralled in two very different directions as Laura Kimmince quickfire 23 helped the Brisbane Heat heap more pain on the Sydney Sixers in the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2020 on Tuesday.


The defending champion Heat registered their fourth consecutive win on Tuesday, while the Sixers, who missed the finale last season, slumped to fifth straight loss this season.

Coming out to bat with the score reading 85/4 in the 14th over and the run rate slowly climbing, Laura smashed the second ball she faced for a six, then a four, then another boundary with a reverse ramp off a no-ball as she took down Sixers medium-pacer Stella Campbell.


Kimmince had the commentary team questioning what to call her boundary shot. “I have never seen anything like that!” said one of the commentators.

Here’s the video:


When Kimmince got out, Heat needed just ten runs to win in 4.3 overs, and the Jess Jonassen-led side completed the chase within 18 overs.

Brief scores:

Sydney Sixers 122/7 in 20 overs (Dane van Niekerk 31, Alyssa Healy 29; Grace Harris 2/13, Nicola Hancock 2/27) lost to Brisbane Heat 123/7 in 17.5 overs (Jess Jonassen 34, Laura Harris 23; Marizanne Kapp 3/20, Dane van Niekerk 2/24) by 3 wickets.


