WATCH: Mitchell Starc throws his bat in anger after NSW skipper declare innings while he was batting on 86

Mitchell Starc lost his cool after NSW skipper declared innings with him on 86 not out.

Starc was spotted throwing his bat in anger near the dugout.

It is a well-known fact that cricket is a gentleman’s game and not often fans witness cricketers losing their cool on the field. However, there are some moments when they fail to control their emotions and express their anger.

A similar incident took place in the ongoing Sheffield Shield 2020-21 clash between New South Wales (NSW) and Tasmania (TAS) on Tuesday. During the game, Australia speedster Mitchell Starc, who plays for NSW in the domestic circuit was seen furious after being denied the chance to score his maiden century in first-class cricket.

After being bowled out for 64 in their first innings, NSW bounced back in the second innings. They posted a mammoth total of 522/6 d. Opener Nick Larkin scored 161, middle-order batsman Moises Henriques smashed 113, and pacer Sean Abbott chipped in with an unbeaten 102.

There would have been another century for NSW had if captain Peter Nevill not declared the innings as Starc was unbeaten on 86 runs off 132 balls with the help of 10 fours and a six.

The move by NSW skipper did not impress Starc at all and was seen in anger while entering the rough-and-ready dugout. Starc hurled his bat to the ground in annoyance and then threw his gloves as well.

Cricket Australia did not miss out to share the moment with fans. They posted a gif on their official Twitter account.

Here is the clip:

Peter Nevill declared while Mitch Starc was on 86*… The quick wasn't too happy! #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/NQLTkh1L0w

— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 10, 2020

Tasmania trail by 321 runs at the end of Day 3

NSW paceman Trent Copeland, meanwhile, justified the decision of Nevill as he reduced Tasmania to 21 for 2. Copeland dismissed opening duo of Charlie Wakim and Jordan Silk cheaply.

Wakim was removed for a duck while Silk contributed with 16 runs only. At stumps, Tasmania were on 26 for 2, trailing by 321 runs.

Earlier, in the first innings, Tasmania scored 239/10 with Silk scoring a fantabulous century. The right-handed batsman made 106 off 264 balls with 15 boundaries.

In the points table headed by Western Australia, NSW have occupied the third place while Tasmania are just behind them at the fourth spot.