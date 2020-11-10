WATCH: MS Dhoni’s priceless reaction as he unboxes his new AirPods with ‘Balidaan’ insignia

MS Dhoni was all over the moon after receiving his customised Airpods.

MS Dhoni has returned to India from the UAE after Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) early exit from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Dhoni, like other players, was away from his home since the last week of August.

Recently, a video of Dhoni has gone viral on social media in which the Ranchi-born can be seen unboxing his new AirPods. In the video, Dhoni’s AirPods have ‘Balidaan’ logo on one side and ‘MSD 7’ on the other side.

The reaction of happiness can be seen on Dhoni’s face. His love for the Indian Army is well known and he has already served them at the Kashmir Valley last year. In fact, it was on August 15, India’s Independence Day, when MSD retired from international cricket.

Here’s the video:

Dhoni-led CSK struggled in the early phase of IPL 2020

This year the journey of IPL 2020 has not been very good for both Dhoni and CSK. For the first time in the tournament history, the three-time champions Chennai failed to qualify for the playoffs.

The Super Kings played 14 matches this season, of which they won just 6 matches. At the same time, looking at Dhoni’s performance, he scored 200 runs in 14 matches at an average of 25.00. His highest score in IPL 2020 was 47 not out.

The absence of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh also affected CSK’s performance. However, there was speculation that Dhoni might retire after this IPL. But, the CSK skipper has confirmed that he will also lead the Yellow Army in IPL 2021.