WATCH: Natalie Sciver takes a one-handed blinder to dismiss Tammy Beaumont in Women’s Big Bash League

Nat Sciver pulled off an extraordinary catch in WBBL on Saturday.

Sciver's England teammate Tammy Beaumont was at the receiving end.

An all-round show from England international Natalie Sciver steered Melbourne Stars to an emphatic eight-wicket win over Sydney Thunder in Match 36 of the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Saturday.

After having returned 2-24 to help restrict Sydney Thunder to 131, she delivered with the bat for a handy 31-ball 36 in a chase that the Stars completed in just 16.5 overs. With the win, Stars have moved to the top of the table (15 points), ahead of next-placed Thunder (10 points).

Nat Sciver also produced a moment of magic on the field

In the 13th over of Thunder’s innings, Tammy Beaumont went on to play a reverse sweep, and the ball looked to be sailing over the point region, however, Nat Sciver, timed her jump to perfection and took an outstanding one-handed catch to send back the opening batter.

“You are KIDDING! Nat Sciver, that is out of this WORLD! Catch of the season so far, no doubt about it,” WBBL’s official Twitter handle captioned their video.

You are KIDDING! 😱 Nat Sciver, that is out of this WORLD! Catch of the season so far, no doubt about it. pic.twitter.com/RBPZhEK4Bk

— Rebel Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 14, 2020

Last week, Adelaide Strikers’ Tahlia McGrath completed an incredible catch to dismiss Brisbane Heat’s star all-rounder Amelia Kerr.