WATCH: Nita Ambani hilariously crashes Quinton de Kock’s interview after MI’s victory in IPL 2020 final

MI defeated DC by 5 wickets in IPL 2020 final on Tuesday.

A comical incident took place after the match involving Mumbai team owner Neeta Ambani.

Mumbai Indians (MI) broke the odd-even jinx when they defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets in the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Tuesday (November 10). Earlier, MI have always won IPL titles in odd years and never got success in defending the prestigious crown in the following years.

MI won IPL trophies in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. Fans were expecting that MI would yet again repeat the history and won’t be able to win the coveted trophy. However, with a victory over DC, the Rohit Sharma-led side successfully broke the hoodoo.

No wonder, MI players celebrated the triumph in grand style. They were seen in groups giving interviews and posting pictures with the trophy. During the celebration, a particularly hilarious incident took place involving MI owner Nita Ambani.

Ms Ambani was seen wishing all Mumbai players on the ground. She was jumping in excitement and giving high-five to each player of the squad. In the mid of all this, MI wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock and speedster Nathan Coulter-Nile were giving an interview to commentator Simon Doull.

Not realising about the interview, Ms Ambani came into the scene commending the two players. However, quickly she spotted the mic and recognised what was happening. She said: “Quinton!!! Oh, are you giving an interview?” and then walked away.

Here is the video:

Nita Ambani unaware of the fact that QDK and NCN were being interviewed by Simon Doull crashed their interview 😂😂😂 Absolute Gold ⚡️#IPLfinal #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/U7eo0KxjG0 — Amey Pethkar 🇮🇳🇦🇪 (@ameyp9) November 10, 2020



In the match, Capitals were restricted to just 156/7 from their 20 overs. Both Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant scored half-centuries. For MI, Trent Boult was the pick of the bowler as he picked up three wickets for 30 runs.

In reply, Mumbai comprehensively chased down the target. Skipper Rohit led from the front after he smashed 68 off 51 balls to guide his team over the finish line.