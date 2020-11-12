WATCH: Tim Paine throws away his gloves after being given out to a questionable LBW decision

Tim Paine lost his cool on Wednesday after he was dismissed by a questionable LBW decision.

Paine was the last batsman to be given out as Tasmania were bundled out for 202 on last day of the match.

Australian Test captain Tim Paine, who has a reputation of being a fun-loving and calm person, lost his cool after his domestic team Tasmania’s defeat to the hands of New South Wales Blues in Adelaide on Wednesday.

During a Sheffield Shield clash between the two teams at Gladys Elphick Park, Tasmania needed 348 runs to win the encounter on the final day of the march. But pacer Mitchell Starc and off-spinner Nathan Lyon picked three wickets each and helped their side in dismissing Tasmania on 202.

After his 36-ball at the crease, Paine was given out to a questionable LBW decision by the onfield umpire. This all happened in the 81st over when Starc trapped Paine in front of the wickets. However, Starc’s delivery could well have gone down the leg side, which was not taken into account by the umpire as he stood firm in his judgement.

Meanwhile, Paine was seemingly unimpressed with the umpire’s call, storming off the field without congratulating or shaking hands with his opponents. He even threw away his batting gloves in frustration.

Here’s the video:

Tim Paine frustrated after being given out to a questionable LBW decision but it's all over for Tasmania.

After bowling NSW out for 64 in the first innings, they have still managed to lose by 145 runs. I'd be pretty filthy too. #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/jFmYOZotV0 — Lachlan McKirdy (@LMcKirdy7) November 11, 2020



Well, Paine might find an unlikely sympathizer in Starc himself, who could not complete his maiden ton in first-class cricket and remained unbeaten on 86 after his captain Peter Nevill declared the innings on Tuesday. Starc had then flung his bat to the ground in anger, which may have been influenced by the golden chance of him to complete his hundred century.