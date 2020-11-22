WBBL 2020: Sydney Sixers fined AUD 25,000 for incorrectly naming a player in final XI

CA has fined Sydney Sixers with AUD 25,000 for listing a player outside its squad.

Without the permission, Silver-Holmes was ineligible for selection.

The Ellyse Perry-led Sydney Sixers have been fined for AUD 25,000 of which AUD 15,000 was suspended for one year due to an administrative error in the ongoing sixth edition of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL).

The Sixers had named fast bowler Hayley Silver-Holmes on the team sheet to play against Melbourne Renegades despite her not being a part of the 15-member squad. She has recently recovered from a foot injury, but her return to the team was still pending approval from WBBL’s technical committee. Therefore, without permission, Silver-Holmes was ineligible for selection.

She didn’t get a chance to bat as the Sixers finished with 166/4 in their 20 overs. But the error discovered before Silver-Holmes took the field for the second innings.

In a statement released on Sunday, Cricket Australia’s Head of Integrity and Security Sean Carroll said: “Cricket Australia places a significant emphasis on the integrity of all competitions, including the compliance with its player contracting rules and regulations.

“This breach by the Sydney Sixers, while serious in nature, had a reduced impact due to the club’s actions during last night’s game. As such, we support the findings of Alan Sullivan QC, including the suspension of $15,000 of the $25,000 fine imposed.”

Earlier on Saturday, CA investigated the ‘admin error’ committed by the two-times champion.

“The WBBL is aware of an administrative error pertaining to player selection in the Sydney Sixers-Melbourne Renegades match on Saturday,” CA added.

“The Sixers self-reported an issue relating to Hayley Silver-Holmes’ paperwork shortly after the Sixers-Renegades game had commenced.

“Silver-Holmes did not bat nor take the field for the Renegades’ run-chase.”

With inputs from Cricket Australia