Women’s T20 Challenge 2020: Cricketing world hails Nattakan Chantam for her miraculous save at the boundary

Nattakan Chantam pulled off one of the best saves in cricket history.

Cricket fraternity hurl praises on Chantam for her acrobatic fielding skills.

During the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 in Sharjah, Trailblazers’ Nattakan Chantam came up with a stunning effort that was certain to catch the attention of the cricketing world.

The first cricketer from Thailand to feature in the Women’s T20 Challenge, Chantam produced a jaw-dropping effort to save two runs for her side.

Chasing an outside edge off Jemimah Rodrigues’ bat, Chantam gave it her all to prevent the ball from reaching the boundary line. Sophie Ecclestone was the bowler.

That effort came in the second over as Supernovas were chasing Trailblazers’ 118 for eight wickets in 20 overs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The video clip of Nattakan has since gone viral and won praise from many, including contemporary players like England’s Kate Cross. “Worth it for this piece of fielding though,” Kate wrote while commenting on a tweet that attached the video of Nattakan’s effort.

So good! My back hurt just from watching that!! 😂

— Kate Cross (@katecross16) November 9, 2020

“I just saw a boundary save in the women’s T20 challenge from Chantam that was as good as anything I saw in 59 IPL matches this season!” tweeted commentator Joy Bhattacharjya.

I just saw a boundary save in the women's T20 challenge from Chantam that was as good as anything I saw in 59 IPL matches this season! pic.twitter.com/Vcefgrp11L — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) November 9, 2020

Later in the Supernovas’ innings, Nattakan took a brilliant catch at cover-point to help Deepti Sharma in dismissing the dangerous Jemimah. Supernovas were eventually restricted to 102 for seven wickets in 20 overs, which gave Trailblazers’ their maiden title with a 16-run victory.

Here’s how other members of the cricketing fraternity reacted:

Sharjah is the place to go for diving boundary stops. This just now from Nattakan Chantam in the Women’s T20 Challenge. Needs to put a bit more effort in, I’d say, she’s left a bit out there pic.twitter.com/XrsqtDB9Dm — Paul Radley (@PaulRadley) November 9, 2020



Nattakan Chantam – you are an absolute superstar! #WomensT20Challange — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) November 9, 2020

Chantam, What a fielder she is, amazing!🙌👏❤

Probably better than some of the male fielders as well! Gives her everything! #JioWomensT20Challenge — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) November 9, 2020

So bloody good !!! 👏 https://t.co/2hFDVqJxv8 — Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) November 9, 2020

From the notes I made on @NatthakanJeans ahead of today's pre show: "Whats surprised me is her speed across the outfield, and that tells me fitness standards in the Thailand team are very high." Chantham today:#WomensT20Challenge pic.twitter.com/61lKdMykft — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) November 9, 2020

Amazing piece of athleticism 👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/5ZF5HPpEoz — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) November 9, 2020