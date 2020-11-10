Women’s T20 Challenge 2020: Cricketing world hails Nattakan Chantam for her miraculous save at the boundary

Nattakan Chantam (Pic Source: IPL T20)

  • Nattakan Chantam pulled off one of the best saves in cricket history.

  • Cricket fraternity hurl praises on Chantam for her acrobatic fielding skills.

During the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 in Sharjah, Trailblazers’ Nattakan Chantam came up with a stunning effort that was certain to catch the attention of the cricketing world.


The first cricketer from Thailand to feature in the Women’s T20 Challenge, Chantam produced a jaw-dropping effort to save two runs for her side.

Chasing an outside edge off Jemimah Rodrigues’ bat, Chantam gave it her all to prevent the ball from reaching the boundary line. Sophie Ecclestone was the bowler.


That effort came in the second over as Supernovas were chasing Trailblazers’ 118 for eight wickets in 20 overs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The video clip of Nattakan has since gone viral and won praise from many, including contemporary players like England’s Kate Cross. “Worth it for this piece of fielding though,” Kate wrote while commenting on a tweet that attached the video of Nattakan’s effort.

“I just saw a boundary save in the women’s T20 challenge from Chantam that was as good as anything I saw in 59 IPL matches this season!” tweeted commentator Joy Bhattacharjya.



Later in the Supernovas’ innings, Nattakan took a brilliant catch at cover-point to help Deepti Sharma in dismissing the dangerous Jemimah. Supernovas were eventually restricted to 102 for seven wickets in 20 overs, which gave Trailblazers’ their maiden title with a 16-run victory.

Here’s how other members of the cricketing fraternity reacted:

