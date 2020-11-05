Twitter Reactions: Sophie Ecclestone steers Trailblazers to big win over Velocity in Women’s T20 Challenge

Trailblazers defeated Velocity by 9-wickets on Thursday.

Ecclestone finished with impressive figures of 3.1-1-9-4.

In the second match of Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, Trailblazers trounced Velocity by nine wickets at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing a paltry target of 48 runs was never going to trouble the Trailblazers and precisely what happened. They lost only one wicket in the form of skipper Smriti Mandhana (6) to chase down the target within eight overs.

Opener Deandra Dottin with unbeaten 29 and Richa Ghosh (13 not out) took their side over the finishing line. The huge victory awarded Trailblazers a top position in the points table with a positive net run rate of +3.905.

Ecclestone, Goswami restricted Velocity at 47/10

Earlier, a terrific bowling performance by Trailblazers completely destroyed the batting unit of Velocity. Only three batters – Shafali Verma (13), Shikha Pandey (10), and Kasperek (11) – were able to score runs in double figures as Velocity were bundled out for 47 runs. It was the lowest score in the history of the Women’s T20 Challenge.

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone was the chief architect behind the destruction. The No.1 ranked T20I bowler exhibited her A-game by picking up four wickets for just 9 runs in 3.1 overs.

Apart from Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Jhulan Goswami shined with the ball as the duo bagged two wickets each. Deepti Sharma also contributed with one scalp.

