‘Yes we can’: AB de Villiers confident of RCB lifting the IPL 2020 title by winning three games in a row

De Villiers opined that RCB can regain the winning momentum.

RCB have made it to the playoffs in IPL 2020 despite losing their last four league matches

The league stage of ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) ended with a game between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday. Now, top four teams will battle with each other to win the coveted trophy.

When it comes to the points table, MI are acquiring the top spot while Delhi Capitals (DC) are at the second. After beating the defending champions in the last match of the league stage, SRH have occupied the third place while the fourth position has been owned by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The ongoing thirteenth season of the cash-rich league has been quite magnificent for RCB. Under the leadership of Virat Kohli, the Challengers have produced a much better performance as compared to the previous few editions. They have made it to the top four despite losing their last four matches in the league stage.

RCB will now take on Sunrisers in the Eliminator scheduled to be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday (November 6). But the question arises here is that after losing four matches on the trot, could RCB win three games in a row to lift their maiden IPL title? Well, AB de Villiers has the answer. The spinal column of the team is quite confident about RCB’s chances of winning their maiden IPL trophy.

“Now, after four consecutive defeats, can we regain our winning momentum. Can we win the three matches that stand between us and a first IPL title? Yes, we can,” De Villiers wrote in his column for Hindustan Times.

It’s our responsibility to bring a smile on the faces of thousands of RCB supporters

It has been seen that teams have made a lot of changes with their playing XIs this season. However, De Villiers opined that it was essential to back a particular set of players to deliver the best results.

“In a tournament like the IPL, where any team can beat any team on any given day, the margins between winning and losing are often perilously thin. When things go wrong, the temptation can be to make wholesale changes; in most cases, it is better to stick to the same basic plan and maybe make a few tweaks,” the former South Africa skipper added.

De Villiers, who has amassed 398 runs in IPL 2020 including four half-centuries, further said that the onus of RCB is to bring a smile on the faces of thousands of RCB supporters.

“We need to bring joy to our hundreds of thousands of supporters at home in Bengaluru and around the world, watching from home, gathered as families, many of them facing up to the fear and uncertainty caused by the global pandemic,” De Villiers added in his column.