Yuzvendra Chahal comes up with a lovely post for fiancee Dhanashree Verma after reaching Sydney

Indian contingent for the two-month long tour of Australia landed in Sydney on Thursday.

Yuzi already seems to be missing his fiancee Dhanashree in Australia.

With the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) done and dusted in the UAE, the Virat Kohli-led Team India has now regrouped for a two-month-long Australia tour which is set to begin from November 27.

The contingent landed in Sydney on Thursday in specially designed PPE kits and will undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine period before starting their preparations for 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 4 Tests.

The three ODIs will be played on November 27, November 29 and December 2 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and the Manuka Oval in Canberra respectively.

The first T20I will also be played in Canberra on December 4, and the rest two games are scheduled for December 6 and 8 in Sydney. The first Test will be played under lights from December 17 to 21 at the Adelaide Oval.

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal has shared a lovely post for his fiancee Dhanashree Verma after reaching Sydney. Yuzi’s post suggests that he’s already started missing the love of his life in Australia.

Here is Yuzi’s post:

“My home and adventure all at once,” wrote Chahal with a Red Heart emoji.

My home and adventure all at once ❤️ pic.twitter.com/h8pd4Puf2H

— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) November 12, 2020

The couple spent some quality time together in UAE during the recently concluded IPL. Several times, Dhanashree was also seen cheering for her fiance Yuzvendra and his team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from the stands.

Yuzvendra Chahal was the leading wicket-taker for RCB at IPL 2020

Though RCB ended their campaign on a dismal note as they lost their last five matches on the trot, including the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Chahal once again spearheaded RCB’s bowling attack and finished the 13th IPL season as their most successful bowler. He picked 21 wickets in 15 games at an economy of 7.08 and best figures of 3 for 18.